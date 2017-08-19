

CTV Atlantic





Police say three teenagers were riding a side-by-side model ATV Friday afternoon, when it rolled over in Cape Dauphin, Nova Scotia.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax after the machine she and two other teenagers were riding rolled over on a rural dirt road on Kelly’s Mountain.

RCMP, the Bras d'Or Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics responded to the crash on New Campbellton Road, at 3:41 p.m.

The passengers were a 16-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy, who residents say is her twin brother.

People from the area tell our newsroom the girl is from Ontario and visits Cape Dauphin every summer.

The crash happened just beyond a sharp curve, at an area locally known as Bob's Pond.

The local Fire Chief, who was out of town today, told CTV News the ATV rolled over in the middle of the road, pinning the two girls.

He says the boy, and local residents, were able to lift the machine off of the girls by the time first responders arrived

The boy escaped injured and the Fire Chief says the female passenger - from the Sydney Mines area - sustained minor injuries to her ankle and arm.

The vehicle rolled on the driver's side, leaving first responders concerned about possible internal injuries to the 15-year-old driver.

Area resident, Albert Bon says he saw the driver on her ATV often.

"She drove very responsibly,” Bon says. “I've never, ever seen her abuse the bike, she's not that type of person. I've never seen her without a helmet and I’ve never, ever seen her without a seatbelt. We all hope that she's going to be ok, that's for sure."

Baddeck RCMP seized the ATV and an investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.