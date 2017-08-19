

Police say three teenagers were riding a side-by-side model ATV Friday afternoon, when it rolled over in Cape Dauphin, Nova Scotia.

RCMP, the Bras d'Or Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics responded to the crash on New Campbellton Road, at 3:41 p.m.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl sustained minor injuries, and the other passenger, a 15-year-old boy escaped injury.

Baddeck RCMP have seized the ATV and an investigation is ongoing.