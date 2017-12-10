Featured
29-year-old Dartmouth man arrested after stabbing
Halifax District RCMP responded to a reported stabbing in Cole Harbour at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 6:06PM AST
Police say the incident began as a brawl involving several people outside of Big Leagues Dining Room & Lounge on Cole Harbour Rd.
The brawl was broken up before a second altercation occured in the parking lot of the Atlantic Superstore on Cole Harbour Rd. A 22-year-old man was stabbed during the altercation, and was transported to hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Dartmouth. He is facing charges of Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. The suspect is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday morning.