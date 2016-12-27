

A 59-year-old woman has died following a fire in Whitney Pier, N.S., Monday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say two occupants were inside when the fire began at 46 Broadway Street.

59 year old woman dead after Boxing Day fire at this home on Broadway in Whitney Pier. pic.twitter.com/CvSvnm5z35 — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) December 27, 2016

A 50-year-old man was able to escape with minor injuries. The woman died at the scene.

Police say both fire victims were known to each other and are from the Sydney area.

Peter Steele, who lives across the street, was woken up at about 9:30 a.m. by the sound of fire trucks arriving.

"At that point there was only billows of smoke coming from the house, but it didn't take long before the entire house was engulfed," Steele said.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed, but those who knew her are remembering her as devoted mother who was well-liked in the community.

"A wonderful mother. Raised three children. Very proud of her grandchildren. Someone who dedicated a great deal of her life to the community," Steele said.

Steele says the victim was particularly known for opening her door to anyone in need.

"Her house was a home for a lot of her family and a lot of her friends. That was the kind of woman she was," Steele said.

Woman who died in Whitney Pier fire remembered as devoted mother, active member of her community. Story at 6. pic.twitter.com/PllZjSzVfY — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) December 27, 2016

On Tuesday, a pall was cast over the entire street.

"The neighbours are in shock, and rightfully so,” said Steele. “This is not something you expect. And this time of year makes it even sadder."

By early afternoon, an excavator had been brought in to begin the long process of sifting through the rubble. What is left of the home is being demolished for safety reasons.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

"With the extreme weather conditions we've been experiencing the past 12 to 14 hours, that's hampering the investigation. But they'll take their time and do it right," said Chief Paul Ferguson.

For now, everyone's thoughts are with the family of the woman who died.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.