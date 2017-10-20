

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A declassified report says Halifax's bid to woo online retail giant Amazon includes offering the company the site of a former military community.

The site, known as Shannon Park, overlooks Halifax harbour and includes more than 30 hectares of prime real estate across a bridge from the city's downtown.

The staff report says the site has opportunities for mass transit, active transportation and sustainable building technologies like seawater cooling and heating.

The report was discussed by regional council behind closed doors earlier this month.

It also suggests that Amazon could use the Cogswell District, a mixed-used development planned to replace a sprawling concrete interchange on the northern edge of downtown Halifax.

That site could accommodate 2,500 residents, about five per cent of employees expected to work at Amazon's new North American headquarters.