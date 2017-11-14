

CTV Atlantic





The Acadia Axemen pulled out a 45-38 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies to win the Loney Bowl that almost wasn’t played.

Almost 1,000 tickets were sold for the game that was only reinstated 48 hours earlier. Officials say it was just as good as if it were on a Saturday.

Some Huskies fans made the trip down from Halifax to see their team take on the Axemen, with many offering their opinion on what’s happened over the last few weeks.

"I think they should simplify the rules on this,” says Huskies fan Don Logan, “and put a rule package in that has no interpretation. It's this or it's that. Black and white."

“It's so stupid what's been going on, but (in) 62 years I've never seen this ever happen. It's a shame,” says Huskies fan Frank Gerbais.

Huskies fans were the minority in the stands and there were plenty of boos as SMU took to the field.

The events that led to a Tuesday game in Wolfville also dominated small talk in the stands.

"I think it should be St. Francis Xavier playing here against Acadia and not Saint Mary's," says Acadia fan Keith Kerr.

"Acadia should have been through,” says Axemen fan Elijah Spicer. “Delayed the game too long, it shouldn't have been happening. But here to support the team."

But there was one thing both sides could agree on. Temperatures were low and the wind was harsh, making for a difficult game to play and watch.

But some say they wouldn’t miss it for anything.

"I think a lot of people in the country now know where Wolfville is now,” says fan Leroy Paterson.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown.