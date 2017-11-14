

CTV Atlantic





Faculty members at Acadia University could walk off the job later this month if they fail to reach a new collective agreement with the university’s board of governors.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Acadia University Faculty Association says it has set a strike deadline of Nov. 27.

“After months of trying to get the university to bargain productively for a fair and equitable collective agreement, we have no choice but to call for legal strike action,” said Stephen Ahearn, president of the Acadia University Faculty Association.

The AUFA and the Acadia Board of Governors started negotiating for a new collective agreement in late March, but talks reached an impasse in late June. The AUFA filed for the assistance of a provincial conciliator in September, but it says conciliation stalled on the first day of talks.

AUFA members voted 81 per cent in favour of strike action last month and another round of conciliation failed last week.

The AUFA says restoring full-time faculty positions, addressing pay equity, bringing salaries in line with regional averages, and committing to fundraising for a campus childcare centre, are some of the key outstanding issues.

The AUFA represents 331 full-time and part-time professors, librarians, archivists and instructors.