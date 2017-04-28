

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia is going to proceed with legal action to have the province's electoral boundaries declared unconstitutional just as an election call appears imminent in the province.

The federation said in a news release on Friday that it doesn't accept the Liberal government's plan to create a Commission on Effective Representation.

It says the province's move doesn't go far enough in addressing a recent Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruling that found a redrawing of the boundaries of three Acadian ridings violated the voter rights section of the Charter.

The boundary changes eliminated the protected ridings of Clare, Argyle and Richmond.

The federation has said the situation could be resolved if an official electoral boundaries commission quickly reconsidered a minority representation report that was rejected in 2012.

However, the province has said that an election would not be unconstitutional and it would be fair to proceed with an election under the current boundaries.