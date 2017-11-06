

The expert investigating the use of police street checks in Halifax is inviting the African Nova Scotian community to public forums to speak on the matter.

Monday night’s forum at Cornwallis Street Baptist Church was the first of three meetings.

Dr. Scot Wortley, a professor at the University of Toronto's Centre of Criminology, is currently reviewing police street check data and the potential of racial profiling. He’s also hosting the meetings.

Wortley says he wants to hear from the community about their experiences and how they perceive the relationship between themselves and the police.

"This is an opportunity not only to contribute to the research, to have your voice heard, but it's also going to help the research teams identify perhaps issues that we haven't considered. Some of the problems or experiences that people may have that may not be captured in the street check data, but deserve our attention."

Data released earlier this year showed black men were three times more likely than whites to be subjected to the controversial practice.

Wortley is not releasing any findings at the moment, as he wants the analysis to be complete. He is also waiting until data for all of 2017 is released so he has the most up-to-date information.

The next focus group is Tuesday night at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook and Thursday at the North Preston Community Centre.

Scot Wortley will also be creating an online survey for those who can't attend a public meeting, or would feel more comfortable voicing their opinion online.

