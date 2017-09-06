

CTV Atlantic





Seagulls that were found injured in the parking lot at Magic Mountain in Moncton will soon to be set free.

Pam Novak with the Atlantic Wildlife Institute says the birds came to them Monday after ingesting what was thought to be some type of poison.

Novak says that doesn't appear to be the case now because the juvenile seagulls are recovering.

“We brought them back and then just started to treat them. I tube-fed them with replacement fluids and some activated charcoal, which helps cleanout the system and right after that they really started improving,” says Novak.

Novak says the seagulls are ready to be released, but they'll hold them at the Atlantic Wildlife Institute for another day or so until the weather is favourable for a release.