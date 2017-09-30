

The Canadian Press





GOOSE BAY, N.L. -- Air France says a passenger flight en route to California was forced to land in Labrador following "serious damage" to one of the plane's four engines.

The airline says the plane landed safely Saturday afternoon after being diverted to Goose Bay airport as a precaution in response to a technical issue.

It says the crew on board the aircraft, which was flying from Paris to Los Angeles, handled the incident perfectly.

Passengers tweeted photos and video of the plane flying with a damaged engine, which appears to have lost its cowling.

Air France says the aircraft will undergo technical checks and it is working on rerouting passengers.