

CTV Atlantic





Police say they responded to an alarm that went off at a local gun store in McAdam, New Brunswick around 4 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after that, police arrested a man who was in the area of the store, but officers aren’t confirming if any charges have been filed against him.

Police are not confirming if any weapons were stolen from the store or if they’re looking for anyone else who might be connected to the incident.

A portion of Highway 3 was blocked off between McAdam and Harvey Monday morning, but has since been reopened.

There was a heavy police presence in the area around York County – about an hour west of Fredericton - throughout the day and officers confirm it was related to the incident in McAdam.

CTV News reached out to the owner of the gun store, but didn’t hear back in news time.

Police say they will release more information on Tuesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore.