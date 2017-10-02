

CTV Atlantic





Officials on Fredericton's College Hill were scouring the campus once again Monday, looking for any additional alt-right posters that began appearing on campus last week.

The posters – which include a web link to an alt-right website – were promptly removed.

“They were certainly promoting what you would call an alt-right perspective on equality issues, immigration issues and they just weren't appropriate for the campus, or especially for that welcome sign for our Indigenous community members,” says St. Thomas University spokesperson Jeffrey Carleton.

The students’ union at the University of New Brunswick reacted with a message of their own that promoted diversity and inclusion.

“When situations like this happen, it’s a true reminder of the fact that often times we tell ourselves that racism and bigotry and discrimination are things of the past, but instances like this truly remind us it isn't,” says UNB students’ union president Herbert Bempah.

Officials on both campuses are now trying to find a balance between acknowledging the posters without promoting them.

“You want to make sure when you respond, you're not giving a platform to the people who are bringing these kinds of views forward," says Carleton.

“It is important for us to address issues like this, because without addressing them we normalize behaviors like this,” says Bempah. “What we're doing is positively reacting to it and educating people who may not be necessarily be as well-versed on the issue.”

The posters have been reported to UNB Security, who is investigating.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.