A 24-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after investigators searched a home in Amherst, N.S.

With a search warrant, the Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Unit searched the residence and located a quantity of prescription medication and stolen property and seized two prohibited weapons.

As a result of the search, Michael Douglas Richard from River Hebert was arrested.

Officers say Richard is charged with: two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a “schedule 1” substance and failure to comply with a prohibition order, and one count of mischief and possession of property obtained by crime.

Richard is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Dec. 18.