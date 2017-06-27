

CTV Atlantic





While New Brunswickers may be raising a glass in celebration of lower beer prices, the mayor of Amherst is worried consumers in Nova Scotia will skip his town and head straight for the border.

Starting Monday, a case of 24 cans at NB Liquor stores will cost beer lovers $36, which is down from $43.

Halifax resident Chris Porter says he stopped at the liquor store to take advantage of cheap beer prices after crossing the border from Nova Scotia.

“Beer in Moncton and New Brunswick in general is cheaper than buying beer in Halifax, so instead of bringing beer with us, we figured we’d save the money and buy it here,” said Porter.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation sells the same cases of beer cans anywhere from $44 to $46, at a difference of $8 to $10 a case. That price difference is concerning for Amherst Mayor David Kogon.

“We worry that if people are going to go across the border to go get beer, who knows what else they’re going to buy there that they could just as easily be buying here,” said Kogon.

“We have two liquor outlets here. It’s very possible that if there’s a reduction in sales, a decision could come down they’re going to close one; that could threaten jobs here.”

A few years ago, Amherst had to compete with cheaper gas prices in New Brunswick. Gas prices are now about even, and some consumers in Amherst feel it should be the same case with beer.

“We should all be on the same playing field. Why is it different across the borders? We should be able to trade beers across the borders,” said Steve McKechnie.

Officials with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation say they’re still assessing options to determine what action, if any, they will take to address the pricing in New Brunswick.

Spokesperson Jennifer Gray says, if a promotion is brought in, it will not be specific to Amherst, but will be available at stores across Nova Scotia.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh