

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after the Nova Scotia SPCA removed 18 cats from a home in the New Minas area.

The SPCA received a complaint in early August that several cats had been abandoned at the home.

The SPCA’s cruelty officers responded to the property, where they found say they found an unoccupied home with a serious hoarding situation.

It took officers more than three months to locate the 18 cats and remove them from the property, due to the amount of debris inside the home.

Teresa Steadman and Joanna Steadman each face charges of causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide an animal with adequate food and water, failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention when the animal is wounded or ill, and confining an animal to an enclosure or area with unsanitary conditions, so as to significantly impair the animal’s health and well-being.

Teresa Steadman and Joanna Steadman were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Kentville provincial court.