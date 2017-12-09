

CTV Atlantic





Annapolis District RCMP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving an ambulance that occured early Tuesday morning.



At 12:44 a.m. on December 5, RCMP received a call of a single vehicle crash involving an EHS ambulance on Highway 101, near Exit 23 in Waldeck, N.S.



The ambulance was transporting a patient, an 89-year-old man from Kentville to Yarmouth, when it went off the road and went into the ditch.



Two EHS paramedics and the patient were transferred to another ambulance. The patient appeared uninjured at the time, however, his condition later deteriorated and he passed away as a result of the crash.



The ambulance involved will undergo a mechanical inspection as part of the ongoing investigation.