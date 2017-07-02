The annual Mayor’s Cup skateboard competition in Saint John held a different meaning this year, as skateboarders competed for the trophy despite Saturday’s wet weather.

The annual tradition carries a certain prestige, but even more so this year as it honoured 14 year-old Isaac Miller.

Miller was well-known in the community for his love of skateboarding and his membership to the New Brunswick Film Co-op. He died suddenly in his sleep in 2014.

“He loved coming to this particular park. He spent hours and hours at this place,” said Andrew Miller, Isaac’s father.

Earlier in June, Isaac’s family and Mayor Don Darling got a look at a piece of artwork that will honour the young boy.

The artwork is made out of recycled skateboards and has a painting of a doorway and a key on it. The winner of the Mayor's Cup will have their name engraved on the piece of art.

“Doorways are such a metaphor for the other side, and it’s really about connecting to the other side and knowing Isaac is still here - just not in a way that we have perceive physically,” said Isaac’s stepmom Deanna Musgrave.

“He was a really beautiful kid and anything that extends the memory of him further is just wonderful,” said Isaac’s father.

