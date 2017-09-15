

CTV Atlantic





The carcass of another dead North Atlantic right whale has been located, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

DFO says the whale was found Friday morning off Miscou Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

This marks the eleventh confirmed North Atlantic right whale death in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this year. DFO says there will be an attempt to recover and perform a necropsy on the right whale next week.

The department says it could not confirm whether this whale is the same as the one spotted entagled off the Gapsé Peninsula at the end of August. DFO say that whale has not been seen since it was first reported entagled on Aug. 28.