

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Much of Atlantic Canada is being hit with another nasty winter storm that has again closed schools, snarled travel and shuttered government offices.

Environment Canada has issued a new series of weather warnings for parts of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, which was due to get a mix of snow and rain.

New Brunswick was under a winter storm warning and expected to get winds gusting to 80 km/h and 15 to 30 cm of snow, leading to the cancellation of transit services in Saint John.

The agency was forecasting wind gusts of up to 70 km/h, along with 25 cm of snow in Prince Edward Island, prompting RCMP to urge drivers to be careful on roads that were experiencing whiteout conditions.

Newfoundland and Labrador was also being slammed by this latest system that was forecast to bring a messy mix of freezing rain and blowing snow to the east, while Labrador was facing a blizzard expected to dump up to 35 cm of snow.

Vast areas of the Maritimes were snowed under Monday from another blizzard that dumped almost 80 cm of snow in central New Brunswick -- and 60 cm in parts of Nova Scotia -- before it moved over to Newfoundland.