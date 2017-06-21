Featured
Arbitrator rules in favor of N.S. teachers’ upgrading training
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union headquarters is seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:49PM ADT
A scandal over teacher training in Nova Scotia resurfaced Wednesday with the release of an arbitrator's decision.
Nova Scotia teachers had been taking distance courses at Iowa based Drake University to upgrade their certification and their pay when questions were raised about how rigorous the Drake classes are, the Department of Education unilaterally ended the courses.
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union grieved the decision and an arbitrator has now ruled in their favour.
There will be individual remedies for nearly 500 teachers who were part way through the courses.
The union and the province still disagree over the issue.
“I don't believe that the government, when they made this decision, had really looked into the courses at all,” says Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet.
“There's a broad based consensus that the courses that were being provided through Drake weren't of the highest quality, and that we weren't perhaps getting the best benefit,” says Education Minister Zach Churchill.
Despite the ruling, Nova Scotia teachers will not be taking courses at Drake University going forward. The university no longer accepts Canadian distance students.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Still no Mi’kmaq seat in N.S. legislature, despite promise 25 years ago
- Foul play not suspected after body found in Mira River
- Remembering the deadly Saint John jail fire 40 years later
- Arbitrator rules in favor of N.S. teachers’ upgrading training
- Halifax’s pop-up soccer stadium prompts more questions than answers