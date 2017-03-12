

CTV Atlantic





Many Maritimers were coming to grips with frigid temperatures over the weekend, with the wind chill making it feel like -40 degrees for some.

Sylvie Kirkpatrick had 280 coworkers sign up for their annual outdoor event at Rotary Park in Dieppe, N.B., on Sunday, but less than 20 people actually showed up.

“We had plans to get people to do sleigh rides, sledding and skating, snowshoeing, skiing but it is super cold so we are experiencing a lack of people showing up,” said Kirkpatrick.

Temperatures gradually increased throughout the afternoon, but it was on the cusp of being too cold for horse handler Corey Stevees.

“The cold air, if they're working hard, it's hard on their lungs,” said Steeves. “Same as you wouldn't want to jog very far or work very hard on the cold. It's hard on your lungs. That'd be my biggest concern.”

Concern for his animals soon took over. Steeves decided to unharness his teams and take them home.

In Cape Breton, but the horses didn't even leave the barn.

“For the safety of the horses and the participants of the colliery lands rides, it's just too cold to do it,” said Joe Costello of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

In Nova Scotia, gusty winds created drifts along streets and highways. Anna and JP Goguen walk about 45 minutes every day, and usually they like to do it outside.

But not this weekend.

“Because it's too cold outside. Extremely cold and windy,” said Anna Goguen.

The arctic blast will move out of the region by Monday and temperatures will become more seasonable before another type of winter weather system moves in mid-week.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.