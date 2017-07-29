

CTV Atlantic





The Area 506 Festival is back for another year, and includes something a bit different this time around.

Avillage constructed of shipping containers.

Typically, you see them loaded on ships and sailing through the Bay of Fundy. But next weekend, shipping containers in Saint John are taking on another life.

“I think a big trend right now is re-use, especially when it comes to shipping containers,” says event founder Ray Gracewood. “For the last five or 10 years there has been a lot of exposure of functional shipping containers to be reused in different ways, whether that's through art or architecture.”

More than 70 containers will fill the city's long wharf, creating a complete container village.

Inside you'll find food vendors and pop-up shops featuring local businesses, including some that may seem out of place in a rugged, steel container.

“I love the idea of something pretty like makeup being merged with something industrial like shipping containers. I'm so excited," says cosmetics retailer Alisha Anderson.

Five of the containers have been transformed by local artists. It’s a project that was initiated by Discover Saint John.

“There is going to be prizing for first second and third and that's balanced between a jury vote and public activation will be voting on site during area,” says Victoria Clarke of Discover Saint John.

Musical entertainment kicks off once the sun sets. Headlining artists include Tegan and Sara, the Strumbellas, Matt Mays and Stars.

“On our Canada 150 we've got about 10 New Brunswick acts that we are super excited about to have here in Saint John," says Gracewood.

The festival has also parented with a number of businesses in uptown, creating a street jam. It's an opportunity for people to come preregister, get their bracelets for the weekend and get a sneak peak of some of the musical acts.

The street jam kicks off next Friday, with the festival continuing all day Saturday and Sunday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.