

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the 200 block of Victoria Road just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious head wound. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Police say both men are known to one another and the assault appears to have occurred inside the suspect’s vehicle. Police say the incident stemmed from a disagreement involving a woman they both know.