

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a 34-year-old Sydney Mines, N.S. man.

Police responded to a fire at an apartment building on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines on Oct. 15.

No one was injured, but the fire was deemed suspicious and the investigation was turned over to the police.

Justin Matthew Sampson faces a charge of arson in connection with the fire.

Sampson is five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sampson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.