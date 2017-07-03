Featured
Arrests made in stabbing at Canada Day concert in Cape Breton
Several people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Canada Day concert in Cape Breton over the weekend.
Published Monday, July 3, 2017 5:37PM ADT
Police were called to the Emera Centre in North Sydney where they found a 37-year-old man with multiple stab wounds inside the main tent on the property.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The investigation is ongoing.
