Investigators have ruled out arson as the cause of a fatal house fire in Napan, N.B.

Members of the RCMP and Miramichi Fire Department responded to the home on Weldfield Collette Road around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when police and fire crews arrived on scene.

A body was found in the debris. Police are still working to confirm the person’s identity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police say arson has been ruled out.