Assault charges laid against CEO of Pictou County YMCA
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 6:43PM AST
The CEO of the YMCA in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County has been charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.
David MacIntyre, 48, allegedly assaulted a woman at a residence in rural Pictou County.
YMCA Canada is aware of the allegations against MacIntyre,
"We have been further advised that he is on a voluntary leave of absence from his role as chief executive officer. YMCA Canada is providing support to… the YMCA of Pictou County at this time," said the charity in a statement.
Police are saying little about the investigation.
“We became aware of this file at around 2 o'clock in the morning on Feb. 1,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP. “The incident happened at about 9:30 on Jan. 31 and the individual who was involved had some very significant injuries and did require hospital treatment.”
MacIntyre is a former professional hockey player who was named CEO of the Pictou County YMCA four years ago.
His next court appearance is set for Feb. 21.
