

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A fast-moving storm expected to dump up to 45 centimetres of snow in the northeastern U.S. is expected to move into eastern New Brunswick, southern Nova Scotia and P-E-I later today.

Environment Canada warns it could dump 20 to 40 centimetres of snow by tomorrow.

It says gusts of up to 100 km/h in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. will reduce visibility in blowing snow, and conditions may lead to transportation delays.

Most areas of Newfoundland are also under freezing rain and wind warnings, and blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of southeastern Labrador.

Newfoundland's west coast could get up to 15 centimetres of snow tonight and through tomorrow morning.

Many schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were closed Wednesday for an earlier storm that also delayed some flights.