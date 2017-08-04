

While Friday’s phone and internet service outage disrupted emergency services and air travelfor Atlantic Canadians, it also affected local businesses and banking services.

Jazon MacKenzie of the King of Donair shop says the service outage interrupted an entire afternoon of deliveries for his business.

"When it comes down to deliveries, if they don't have cash, or worst case scenario, we can't get a hold of them cause everybody's down so right now we're almost stuck at pickup mode,” says MacKenzie. “So yeah we're taking a hit from it.”

Taxi driver, Temesden Ambaw says his business also suffered a blow due to the outage.

"My computer isn't working, the meter isn't working, even the credit and debit isn't working so we lost a lot of money today,” he says.

Sales representative, Michelle Richards says she was in the city for business and Friday’s outage disrupted her professional agenda.

"I've had a really hard time navigating around the city today and calling to check in with clients, so I’m already about four hours behind schedule," says Richards.

Leading up to the long weekend in Halifax, some people were unable to access cash.

"It's inconvenient for everybody, it's a long weekend, we've got the buskers downtown, people want to get cash out to go and enjoy it, and it's tough, so hopefully it won't last too long,” says Jenny Bezanson.

The city’s local cafes were busy with customers looking to use their internet connection.

"I didn't have service earlier, about 11 o’ clock it started, and I just came down here to get a coffee and see if I could get some Wi-Fi,” says Steve Fraser.

The phone and internet outage caused concern and confusion for some Haligonians who thought it might’ve been an isolated issue with their phones.

Molly Connor-Cuthbert says she questioned whether she paid her phone bill for the month.

"I was actually really concerned that I hadn't paid my bill,” Connor Cuthbert says. “But I’ve got a call coming in at 3 o’ clock from L.A. and I hope they get it figured out before then."

Obed Owusu says he thought it might’ve been a technical issue.

"I restarted my phone like three times, thinking maybe it has something to do with my phone,” says he says.

While many were concerned about the communication issue some enjoyed the short break from technology.

"The internet is the most valuable tool that we have, so enjoy it while we have it, if it dies for a few hours, well that’s okay, just enjoy the sunshine," says Stuart McKeown.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Allan April.