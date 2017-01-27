

CTV Atlantic





Three of the four Atlantic premiers attended meetings with federal ministers in Wolfville, N.S. today.

Brian Gallant, who stayed in New Brunswick to deal with the effects of this week’s ice storm, sent one of his ministers in his place.

The meetings were used as an opportunity to announce new initiatives aimed at growing Atlantic business and matching immigrants with employers.

“I am pleased also to announce today that we are forming an Atlantic growth advisory group,” says Scott Brison, Treasury Board President.

The advisory group will work on the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a partnership between the federal government and the Atlantic provinces that focuses on: a skilled work force and immigration, innovation, clean growth and climate change, trade and investment, and infrastructure.

“About a year ago we came together for the first time, and it became obvious to us this was a chance to collaborate in a way we hadn’t seen for quite some time in the Atlantic region,” says N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil.

The group also announced the expansion of a program that develops Atlantic businesses.

Peter Conlon is the CEO of LED Roadway lighting. He says his Nova Scotia based manufacturing plant is benefitting from the accelerated growth service.

“For us to do it before, we would have had to go and seek who offers what and how do you go about finding it, who do you connect with? Now with AGS it all comes together,” says Conlon.

They’re also moving ahead with an immigration pilot that will accept up to 2,000 skilled immigrants and their families.

“When we have all this talent in this region, a good job makes all the difference for retention,” says Navdeep Bains, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Atlantic settlement agencies are now accepting applications from employers.

“We anticipate it will be a speedier process for someone looking to become a permanent resident,” says Gerry Mills, Executive Director of ISANS.

The premiers also agreed on a $20 million strategy aimed at doubling the number of exports from Atlantic Canada by 2025.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.