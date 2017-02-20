Featured
Atlantic premiers discuss trade with United States, growth strategy
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, left to right, pose for a photo at the Hillsdale House Inn as they attend a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Annapolis Royal, N.S. on Monday, May 16, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 7:51AM AST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 12:28PM AST
CORNER BROOK, N.L. -- Promoting and strengthening trade ties with the United States was one of the main priorities discussed by Atlantic Canada's premiers during a two-day meeting in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The premiers say they are conscious of the need to promote Atlantic Canada's interests with the region's largest trading partner, especially in areas such as softwood lumber.
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says the four provinces plan to sell U.S. businesses on the importance of the trading relationship with Canada.
Gallant says it's a message they plan to promote "consistently and aggressively."
The premiers say trade will be a key theme when they meet with their New England counterparts in Charlottetown in August.
They say for the first time the conference will include a forum to bring together business interests from both sides of the border to discuss trade and commercial issues.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Man found guilty of criminal negligence causing death of Saint John teen
- N.S. RCMP seek missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned
- Snowmobile driver dies after colliding with taxi in western N.L.
- Marissa Shephard due in court to enter plea on assault charge
- N.S. RCMP make major cocaine bust after stopping to help stranded motorists