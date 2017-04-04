

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly tried to pass a car with his ATV on a highway near Yarmouth, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 308 in Belleville South, N.S. around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the ATV lying on the road, injured and unconscious. His ATV was overturned and damaged and the car was damaged as well.

Police believe the ATV was travelling in the same direction as the car and was trying to pass it when the car turned left into a driveway, causing a collision when the ATV struck the car on the driver’s side.

The Quinan, N.S. man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the car sustained minor cuts and scratches. No one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.