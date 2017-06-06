

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax councillor is calling to automatically suspend any cab driver accused of sexual assault in the future.

On Tuesday, members of council's Standing Appeals Committee heard from Angela Jeffrey-Haynes, a victim services caseworker for Halifax Regional Police.

Jeffrey-Hayneswas at council to brief the committee on how to better accommodate victims of sexual assault who may choose to testify when a cab drivers license is up for renewal.

"It is very challenging and very difficult when victims do come forward to present in that kind of space, I know a number of them who have had the opportunity to come in but refused because of the anxiety and fear," says Jeffrey-Haynes

Police say this is not related to the trial of a former taxi driver acquitted on a charge of sexual assault. His license had been suspended but the appeals committee overturned that suspension. When his license expired, he didn’t apply for a new one.

Darshan Virk has driven a taxi for 45 years. He says before amalgamation, Halifax Police were in charge of taxi licenses, and he'd like to see them in charge once again.

"The police should have that authority, they did have that authority but it was taken away from them. It should go back to them again," says Virk.

Preston-Chezzecook-Eastern Shore councillor, David Hendsbee agrees.

“Perhaps we should put the industry on notice that if any such occurrence should occur in the future, the municipality will not accept any of this. We will have a zero tolerance policy that if that occurs, than your cab license should be suspended automatically,” says Hendsbee.

However a Halifax lawyer says that suggestion could be in violation of Canada’s legal system.

"It has become very popular to presume the guilt of someone, who really has just had an allegation made against them," says Michael Scott, partner of Patterson Law.

"Bringing in the complainant to give their evidence seems to be a way of circumventing the trial process and simply having city council run their own trials which frankly they’re not in any position to do,” says Scott.

Halifax council ordered a staff report in March to look at the issue.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April