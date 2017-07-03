

CTV Atlantic





Necropsies have been completed on three right whales that were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The whales were towed to Northwestern Prince Edward Island where the procedure took place.

The Marine Animal Response Society says it will study the results of the tests over the coming days, and more information will be available this week.

There were six right whales found dead in the Gulf found in the past few weeks. Experts have called the loss 'catastrophic' for the critically-endangered species.