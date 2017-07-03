Featured
Autopsies completed on right whales
A dead North Atlantic right whale is towed ashore on P.E.I. Marine mammal experts plan to examine the whale in a bid to determine what killed it and several other whales in recent weeks. (Marine Animal Response Society)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 3, 2017 12:28PM ADT
Necropsies have been completed on three right whales that were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The whales were towed to Northwestern Prince Edward Island where the procedure took place.
The Marine Animal Response Society says it will study the results of the tests over the coming days, and more information will be available this week.
There were six right whales found dead in the Gulf found in the past few weeks. Experts have called the loss 'catastrophic' for the critically-endangered species.