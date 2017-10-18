

The tragic deaths of three people from an ammonia leak in British Columbia have once again focused attention on the dangers associated with ventilation in local rinks.

It's familiar territory for Moncton Wildcats assistant coach Josh Hepditch, who got his start behind the bench in the Fernie Memorial Arena just three years ago.

“Your heart breaks for the whole community,” says Hepditch. “Living in Creston, B.C., and knowing how close a small community can be – especially when it involves a hockey team or an arena where people spend a lot of happy time – it's just shocking news.”

Maintenance crews on the East Coast are having a hard conversation about ammonia safety. The colourless gas is commonly used in liquid form in refrigeration systems, including those found in ice rinks.

Besides alarms and fans, certified technicians check on these systems multiple times a day. But small leaks can be quite common.

“Especially when they're doing work on the plant, if they're changing a valve or something, a small leak could occur while they're doing some changes, but they know how to handle those right away,” says Nick Frizzell, general manager of the Superior Propane Centre

Earlier this year, three workers at Prince Edward Island’s Pownal Sports Centre were taken to hospital after a leak was caused by a faulty valve. In Charlottetown, ammonia leaks have prompted two evacuations at the Cody Banks Arena in 2013 and 2015. And last fall, a clipped valve at Fredericton’s York Arena sent two workers to hospital and delayed the rink's opening.

Rink operators in the Greater Moncton area say there have been no significant ammonia leaks in memory, but many are still looking into updating detectors.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.