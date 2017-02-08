Featured
Bad weather postpones vote on N.S. teachers' latest contract offer
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 7:08AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 7:46AM AST
HALIFAX -- A vote on the latest contract offer for Nova Scotia teachers has been postponed by a day due to bad weather.
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says in a statement that the vote will be held online from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.
It says members will be informed of the results following the vote.
Union members have twice rejected contract agreements recommended by the union executive and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.
They began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that had a sweeping effect on school life across Nova Scotia, cancelling shows, trips and sports.
They had started phasing out the campaign, following the tentative deal but then reinstated it.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. Home for Colored Children inquiry notes systemic racism in province
- Cape Breton among East Coast communities hoping to stanch the human exodus
- Census: Population of metropolitan area of Halifax fell behind national growth rate
- Census: Population of metropolitan area of Moncton fell behind national growth rate
- Census: Population of Fredericton fell behind national growth rate