

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A vote on the latest contract offer for Nova Scotia teachers has been postponed by a day due to bad weather.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says in a statement that the vote will be held online from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

It says members will be informed of the results following the vote.

Union members have twice rejected contract agreements recommended by the union executive and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

They began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that had a sweeping effect on school life across Nova Scotia, cancelling shows, trips and sports.

They had started phasing out the campaign, following the tentative deal but then reinstated it.