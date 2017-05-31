

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says he respects the decision of Nova Scotia voters and is happy with the "big gains" his party made in Tuesday's election.

Baillie waved to supporters Wednesday on Main Street in Springhill, holding a handmade sign that said "Thank You" in black marker.

Baillie was re-elected in his riding of Cumberland South and his party won 17 seats in the 51-seat house of assembly, up from the 10 seats the party held at dissolution.

Nova Scotia's Liberal government won a second straight majority victory -- 27 seats -- marking the first time the province has seen back-to-back majorities since 1988.

The NDP under Gary Burrill won seven seats in an election that saw some of the lowest voter turnouts on record.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his "sincere congratulations" to Premier Stephen McNeil, who was to meet with reporters in Halifax over the noon hour Wednesday.

But Baillie said voters have sent McNeil a message that they aren't happy with his plan for health care -- an issue that dominated the election campaign.

"I'm very happy with our result. Our party made big gains last night. We worked really hard and focused on important issues that matter like health care and the people rewarded us with a whole lot more seats," said Baillie as passing cars honked their horns.

"(McNeil) did get the most seats, and I respect that, of course. But they suffered some big losses and for us, to make these kind of gains, it's very gratifying."

Baillie, who led the Tories into an election for a second time, said he would continue to lead the party during a Tuesday night speech to supporters before the final result was known.

On Wednesday morning, Baillie said he would stay on as leader for the upcoming legislative session, and "will take a look at where things are after that."

Baillie said he's eager for the house to be recalled to deal with the Liberals' spring budget, which was tabled last month but not passed. He has said the budget has to include more for health care and mental health.

"The business of Nova Scotia has to go on," said Baillie, a chartered accountant who served as CEO of Credit Union Atlantic before becoming party leader in 2010.

"We have urgent needs in health care and in mental health and I expect those to be addressed very quickly."

The Liberal win followed a 30-day campaign that saw McNeil boast about two balanced budgets -- and promise four more.

At dissolution, the Liberals had held 34 seats, the Progressive Conservatives had 10 and the NDP five. There was one Independent and one seat was vacant.