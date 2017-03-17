

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after he was allegedly caught with weapons and stolen items in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP responded to Havelock Crescent shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call that a teen carrying a baseball bat had been checking parked vehicles in the area.

Police located the teen and arrested him after a brief foot chase.

Police allege the teen was found to be in possession of a firearm, a small quantity of marijuana, and several items that didn’t belong to him.

The Westphal teen is facing charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from custody and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial youth court at a later date.