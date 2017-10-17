

The Canadian Press





City councillors in Bathurst, N.B. have amended a controversial bylaw that now bans older teenagers from trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The bylaw also sets a later curfew for anyone in disguise.

The new bylaw forbids anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating, and it sets a curfew at 8 p.m. -- changing a bylaw that had a 7 p.m. curfew and banned teens over 14 from collecting candy door-to-door.

Under the changes, teens over 16 found roaming the streets for treats or anyone dressed in public in a "facial disguise" after curfew can be fined up to $200.