Bathurst police issue warning after nail found in Halloween candy
Bathurst police say a nail was found in a chocolate bar Halloween night. (Bathurst Police Force)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:03PM ADT
Police in Bathurst, N.B., are warning community members after a nail was found in a chocolate bar Halloween night.
The Bathurst Police Force says the complaint came from the Parkwood Heights area.
The exact location of where the candy came from is unknown.
Police are asking parents to check their children's Halloween candy and contact them if anything suspicious is found.