On a wet and grey Sunday morning, hundreds gathered at Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park to remember those who took part in the Battle of the Atlantic.

"We feel that soul, in the thousands of names of the dead, fallen in combat in the Battle of the Atlantic and as memorialized on the monument,” said Rear-Admiral John Newton, commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic.

The first Sunday in May marks the 72nd anniversary of the longest continuous military campaign of Second World War.

"My husband was in the navy, my mother was a nurse in the First World War, and my father was a doctor in the First World War, so of course I'm here," said attendee Elizabeth Lambie.

For veteran Ron Waddleton, the anniversary has a special meaning

"I was in the Battle of the Atlantic. I was convoy duty during the war from 1941, when I was only 17, to the war finished in '45 and I got an honourable discharge," Waddleton said.

It's a time for the 92-year-old to reflect on his friends who survived the war, and those who didn't.

"You have a lot of fond memories of your comrades, the way we are, friendship, companionship, just the closeness of it,” said Waddleton. “When you're on a warship, you're all sleeping in the same room. I was in the hammock most the time.”

Between 1939 and 1945, more than 4,200 Canadian sailors, airmen, and members of the merchant navy lost their lives during the battle. On land, the bells toll for the 33 navy warships that were lost.

A traditional committall of ashes ceremony was scheduled to be held aboard the HMCS Montreal. While the fog delayed the ships departure, it didn't dampen the spirits of those taking part.

"It's an opportunity for us to pay tribute to all the sailors that came before us and acknowledge their accomplishments,” said Chris Sherban, captain of HMCS Montreal. “If it wasn't for the navy keeping the supply lines to Europe open during World War II, the outcome of the war could have been drastically different."

It’s a sobering reality that was recognized by both young and old

"History can be forgotten if you don't come out to things like this,” said attendee Courtney Reynolds. “I think it's just important that kids these days know what they were fighting for."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.