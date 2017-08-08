

The Canadian Press





YARMOUTH, N.S. - Bay Ferries has cancelled more sailings of its high-speed ferry running between Maine and Nova Scotia.

The company says today's 2:30 p.m. crossing from Portland to Yarmouth has been cancelled and Thursday's 8:30 a.m. crossing from Yarmouth to Portland has also been cancelled in order to complete follow-up work to one of the vessel's main engines.

The Cat doesn't sail on Wednesdays during August.

The vessel was out of commission last week after experiencing problems with one of its engines.

The company also cancelled Sunday crossings in July citing "technical" issues with one of the ferry's four engines.