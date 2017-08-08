Featured
Bay Ferries cancels more Cat sailings due to follow-up work
The CAT, a high-speed passenger ferry, departs Yarmouth, N.S. heading to Portland, Maine on its first scheduled trip on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 7:42AM ADT
YARMOUTH, N.S. - Bay Ferries has cancelled more sailings of its high-speed ferry running between Maine and Nova Scotia.
The company says today's 2:30 p.m. crossing from Portland to Yarmouth has been cancelled and Thursday's 8:30 a.m. crossing from Yarmouth to Portland has also been cancelled in order to complete follow-up work to one of the vessel's main engines.
The Cat doesn't sail on Wednesdays during August.
The vessel was out of commission last week after experiencing problems with one of its engines.
The company also cancelled Sunday crossings in July citing "technical" issues with one of the ferry's four engines.