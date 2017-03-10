

THE CANADIAN PRESS





YARMOUTH, N.S. -- Bay Ferries is hoping to entice travellers on the Maine-Nova Scotia route by offering discounted fares this summer.

Customers who book passage for the 2017 season by April 1 can save up to $125 USD on some tickets between Portland, Maine, and Yarmouth, N.S.

Adult ticket prices on the Cat ferry for the 5.5-hour trip range from $107 to $194 for round trips.

The promotion for the $125 discount applies to round-trip tickets booked online for travel involving at least two adults and a standard vehicle.

There is also a $75 discount on one-way trips for two or more adults and a vehicle if booked by April 1.

Bay Ferries said in January that it was looking at ways of increasing passenger traffic after a disappointing first season, which ran from June 15 to Oct. 1 last year.