

THE CANADIAN PRESS





PARRSBORO, N.S. -- The owners of the demonstration tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy says the massive device is coming out of the water later this month.

Cape Sharp Tidal says the 1,000-tonne turbine is working as expected, but modifications are needed for some components and repairs and adjustments are needed for some of its monitoring equipment.

The work involves an electrical component sub-system attached to the subsea base and connected to the turbine which transforms the raw power from the generator into grid-compatible AC power.

The component also sends operational and environmental sensor data to shore in real time through a subsea cable.

The turbine, which began producing electricity last November at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre near Parrsboro, N.S., will be taken by barge to Saint John, N.B. where the work will be done.

Cape Sharp Tidal says the first tidal window for the operation is April 15 to 20, and then about every two weeks thereafter.

The company says the turbine, which is a joint project between Emera Inc. and OpenHydro, will be redeployed once the work is completed.