A man who was pinned under his vehicle following a crash on St. Margaret's Bay Road Tuesday is being treated for serious injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident in Lewis Lake, N.S., happened just before noon.

Police say the 52-year-old driver was ejected from his vehicle and pinned underneath. He was the only person in the car, according to police.

The Beaver Bank man was sent the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle the man was driving was observed travelling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles prior to entering the ditch.

The driver is also being investigated for a theft from a local business that took place prior to the collision.