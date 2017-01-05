

A New Brunswick teenager with terminal cancer has sparked a worldwide wave of good deeds with her bucket list.

Rebecca Schofield has been battling brain cancer for two years. When she was told she only had a year to live, she decided to make a bucket list, with inspiring acts of kindness topping that list.

“Her and her dad came up with the idea that for her last day of radiation, if people do an act of kindness on that day to celebrate the last day of radiation, that would be cool,” says her mother, Anne Schofield.

However, the movement has lasted far beyond the Riverview, N.B. teen’s last day of radiation.

People around the world – from Australia to Uruguay – have been doing good deeds in 17-year-old Becca’s name and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #beccatoldmeto.

Just paid for the two cars behind me at @TimHortons Felt good! Thanks for #positive start to my day Becca! #beccatoldmeto #BeccaToldMeTo ❤ — Sue (@ADHD123SUE) January 5, 2017

#beccatoldmeto spread the message - do something kind for another! Just shovelled my elderly neighbours sidewalk - ���� — Kelly Rae (@KellyFugard) January 5, 2017

Gave $10 to homeless person #beccatoldmeto — Greg Daley (@gsdaley) January 5, 2017

Schofield says they are leaving a lasting impression on her daughter, who has been keeping track of the posts with her family.

“What I love about it is that every time she reads a post about someone that wrote what they did, it puts a smile on her face,” says Schofield.

“It’s bringing out the best in people,” says Riverview resident Brenda Carter. “People are doing all these random acts of kindness and that’s all you see in your Facebook feed now.”

Donated 4 huge bags of clothes that we never seem to wear anyways. Dropped them off at the local church drop box because #beccatoldmeto — Dennis Hubbs (@hunnywagon) January 4, 2017

Paid for 2 elderly sisters haircuts. #beccatoldmeto — Wilf Banks (@wilf_banks) January 2, 2017

Donated to your local mission to help out a young 12 year old girl for Xmas because #beccatoldmeto — WaitingforS3!!! (@FanLanders) January 2, 2017

Among the thousands of posts are stories of helping strangers on airlines, donations from local hockey teams and buying coffees for strangers. The people on the receiving ends of the acts of kindness are also sharing their stories.

“She doesn’t want anyone to be sad for her. She wants to cherish the good days, and that attitude is still with her,” says Schofield. ”That character, that little girl she grew up as, she still is.”

While Becca has only been given a year to live, she and her family will continue to smile knowing her spirit has altered the lives of the tight-knit community.

“It’s been an honour to see all of these people … seeing all these acts of kindness,” says Riverview High School student Jessica Legge. “There’s so much bad stuff going on in the world, but there is some hope that there’s so many good things going on. She’s made a big impact.”

The Schofields say the good deeds of others are helping them through their most difficult time, and they’re taking solace in what Becca has inspired in people around the world.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Cami Kepke