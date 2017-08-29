

A man is facing charges after his child was left unattended in a vehicle in a Halifax parkade.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the parkade in the 5800 block of University Avenue at 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Police located the vehicle and spotted a toddler buckled in a car seat in the backseat. Police say the officers couldn’t find any adults in the immediate area, and the child was crying, sweating, and in distress.

Police say all the windows were up, so the officers broke a window and removed the child, who was then checked and medically cleared by paramedics.

The Department of Community Services was also contacted and attended the scene.

The father of the child eventually returned to the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

The 44-year-old Bedford man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Oct. 17 to face charges of abandoning a child and criminal negligence.