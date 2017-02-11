

CTV Atlantic





The axes were flying and the saws singing at the Macmillan Show Centre in Bible Hill, N.S., on Saturday for the 32nd annual Rick Russell Woodsmen Competition.

More than a hundred young men and women from six colleges and universities competed for the national title in teams for the event.

It’s an event that always draws a crowd.

“It brings out a lot of alumni students,” said Jessie Swinamer of the planning committee. “It brings out, as you can tell, lots of students and staff in the crowds as well as family and friends, and just other people from the community of Truro.”

It may be one of the more unusual sports to take place on a Canadian campus, but the athletes say it's really not that different.

The emphasis is on training and teamwork.

“We're like a family,” said Cameron Findlay of Dalhousie. “We train five days a week, two hours every night, so having that support through university is awesome.”

“It's always a fun time,” said University of New Brunswick’s Patrick MacMackin. “You get very close with your teammates and it's a brotherhood so you want to win together.”

Like many college sports, the tournament can be a training ground for the professional leagues. And there are more than a few competitors at the event who do that.

Ben Cumberland of the Maritime College of Forest Technology won the rookie world championship last year in Austria. His whole family is involved with the sport.

“There's just something about sinking a sharp axe into a nice piece of wood, it's just addicting,” said Cumberland.

Over the years, the woodsmen teams have been some of the most successful campus athletic squads at the Dalhousie Agricultural campus. Some competitors say it's an activity they hope to continue in their lives.

“I know a lot of competitors in the Maritimes who are still going,” said Cumberland. “Their 60s into their 70s and they're still chopping, so lord willing, I'll do it as long as I can.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.