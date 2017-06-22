Featured
Bike lanes, sidewalks along Macdonald Bridge reopen
A pair of cyclists cross the Macdonald Bridge after it reopened to bikes and pedestrians on Thursday, May 22, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:41AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:49AM ADT
Bike lanes and sidewalks on the Macdonald Bridge between Dartmouth and Halifax have officially reopened.
HHB advises that the sidewalk and bike lane are open! https://t.co/A4NQDX5gFw.— HHB (@HHBridges) June 22, 2017
The announcement was made online and on social media Thursday morning.
The sidewalks and bike lanes were initially supposed to be closed for 18 months but due to delays with construction, they've been closed for about two years.
There will still be some periodic closures as the work on the Big Lift continues.
